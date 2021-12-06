(Red Oak) -- Fire officials are investigating a blaze that wiped out a rural Montgomery County residence late Sunday evening.
Firefighters from three area departments battled the fire at 2559 K Avenue. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce tells KMA News his department was dispatched shortly after 8:50 a.m.--and was soon joined by two others.
"The first engine arrived on scene, and reported heavy fire coming from the residence," said Bruce. "So, mutual aid was called right away for tanker support and additional firefighters from Stanton and Essex."
Bruce says winds were a factor in the fire fight.
"We were fighting 20-to-25 mph winds," he said. "So, we had to bring in some grass trucks, as it was blowing a lot of embers and everything to the southeast. Kent Swanson brought his tractor and disc in just to work a couple of areas around it, just to make sure we didn't have a spread on the fire."
Firefighters were at the scene for almost three hours. No injuries were reported. Bruce says the unoccupied house, owned by Robert and Carroll Peterson of Red Oak, is a total loss. He says the fire's cause and origination are undetermined at this time.
"The entire structure is gone," said Swanson. "So, as we work through the investigation, we'll do our best to try to find a cause. Sometimes, it's just undetermined after the investigation. We want to get eyes on it when we've got the sun up here, and see if we can work the fire scene, and see if we can come up with something."
In addition to Stanton and Essex firefighters, Montgomery County Emergency Management, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Communications and Southwest Iowa Rural Water assisted Red Oak's department under mutual aid.