(Thurman) – A rural Thurman man faces multiple charges for animal neglect following an investigation.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a rural Thurman residence earlier this month for a report of neglected animals. Authorities say they found eight puppies and one deceased puppy being kept in neglectful conditions. The puppies were seized and taken to a local vet for treatment. One day later, two more puppies died and a third was euthanized due to illness.

The owner – 24-year-old Morgan Moe – was arrested and charged for four counts of animal neglect resulting in death and five counts of animal neglect – no serious injury.

He was released on his own recognizance following an initial appearance in court.

