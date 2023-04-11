(Shenandoah) -- After almost a quarter century, land where a grocery store once stood in Shenandoah has new owners.
By a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of city-owned property at 301 West Sheridan Avenue to Michael and Kindra Weston for $4,250. The Westons propose constructing two-or-three bedroom duplexes at the site of the former Sac 'N Save property. Council members took action following a public hearing, in which Councilman Kim Swank raised previous objections to the sale. Casting the lone dissenting vote, Swank says the city originally purchased the property in May of 2000 for $65,000. Saying the city was moving too fast on the proposed project, Swank once again challenged the Westons to produce blueprints, cost estimates and other information before the council moved forward.
"Yeah, we can say if they don't get it, they can bring the lot back to us," said Swank. "But, why go through all this? Why not just wait until they come up with the blueprints, what it's going to cost, and how they plan on affording it. There's been a lot of projects--I don't know how many people in this room has ever started a project and find out they can't do it. I'm one of them. I don't know. I just think we're getting way too early on this."
Presenting drawings and floor plans of the proposed units, Kindra Weston addressed Swank's statement that the couple received Tax Increment Financing to complete the Howard Clothing Store building's renovation into Midwest Mental Health's new offices.
"As most of you, or maybe all of you know, we did receive a TIF for the Howard's building, which was $250,000," said Kindra. "We put it to good use, and also invested $600,000-plus of our own money. That original budget for the building that was presented was roughly $600,000. With COVID inflation, we ended up surpassing $800,000. We're happy to do that, because we're very invested in our business, and the success of the clinic."
Both Kindra and Mayor Roger McQueen stated TIF is not an option for the duplexes. Citing the Westons' track record in completing other projects, Kindra believes they deserve the benefit of the doubt on the proposed housing complex.
"I feel like some credit should be given where it's due," she said, "because Michael and I have shown a lot to this community, and this is something we would love to further invest. Yes, there's risk, of course, with any contract with somebody that you're selling to, but I feel like we have at least earned some respect as far as growth in the community."
Councilman Jon Eric Brantner voted in favor of the sale, saying the council must take a tactful approach on the proposal.
"I think not having any forward movement is stagnant," said Brantner. "I believe that's part of the reason I ran for council, is I want to see growth in the community. We can wait, and wait, and wait and hope for something better, or we can do something. Sometimes, we've got to take a chance."
While also voting in favor, Councilman Richard Jones called for stipulations for the city to reacquire the property should the project fail to materialize. After considerable the discussion, the sale carried the stipulation that the couple present a building permit within 24 months, or the property would revert to the city's control for $4,250. Councilwomen Rita Gibson and Toni Graham also voted in favor of the sale.
Swank also cast the lone dissenting vote on selling 100 West Sheridan Avenue to Dr. Rebecca Rose for $3,700. Swank's motions to not sell either that property or the old Sac 'N Save parcel died for lack of seconds. Council members also unanimously the sales of three other city-owned properties:
---the sale of 102 West Lowell to Alvin and Janis Hale for $300--following demolition of the existing structure.
---the sale of 109 West Lowell to Jim Downing for $2,000.
---and, the sale of 305 West Valley Avenue to Gina Lamreau for $500.
In other business, the council....
---unanimously approved vacating a portion of Russell Avenue from the west side of Maple Street and a half-block west, and splitting it between Daniel Cox, Eleanor Shirley and Laura C. Newquist (with attorney fees paid between the threesome).
---approved the solicitation of bids to demolish and clean up city-owned properties at 201 North Broad, 207 Sycamore, 202 Wabash Avenue, 102 West Lowell Avenue and 102 West Summit Avenue.
---approved a fire protection and emergency response contract between the city and Locust Grove Township.
---approved the John William Snook Trust's annual report.
---approved an agreement between the city and JEO Consulting Group for professional services with the wastewater nutrient reduction strategy feasibility study.
---approved staggered terms for Shenandoah Airport Commission members, with terms expiring September 11th of this year.
---appointed Dwight Sederburg to the city's airport commission, succeeding Barry Lowthorp.
---approved the purchase of the QT Pod Fuelmaster system for the airport. Federal grant money will cover 50% of the cost up to $35,000, with city funds covering the other half.
---approved the rate and salary of Dustin Hofer as a certified step 1 officer at $23.02 per hour.
---ratified and approved rates and salaries for part-time city employees for the Shenandoah Golf Course for this summer.