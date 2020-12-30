(KMAland) -- With the approaching New Year holiday, law enforcement officials in KMAland will be out in full force looking for impaired drivers.
According to AAA, you are more likely to get into a car accident on New Year's Eve because of an increase in impaired drivers. The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism estimates that 40% of the crashes between Christmas and New Year's Day involve a drunk driver. Sergeant Jake Angle is public information officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H, headquarted in St. Joseph. He says the safest way to celebrate New Years is to have a plan in place before the night begins.
"Any time when you're celebrating and your plans include alcohol, we want people to have that designated, sober driver," said Angle. "Make those plans ahead of time. Make that part of your New Year's Eve plans, 'look, we know when we celebrate there's going to be some alcohol involved.' We need to have a plan in place for that. Not only where we're going and how we're going to celebrate and who we're going to celebrate with, but then how are we going to get home safely."
He says planning ahead and sticking to a plan can take potential bad decisions off the table.
"If you make those plans ahead of time, they are taken care of and you can go out and enjoy your evening with a plan in place," said Angle. "What we don't want to see is someone get out there impaired, think they can drive, get behind the wheel and put themselves at risk and put other innocent people on the roadway at risk. It's just not worth it."
Despite an expected decrease in parties and gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Angle says area law enforcement will still have all hands on deck to watch for impaired drivers.
"We will be out there and we will be looking for those impaired drivers, we'll be looking for those aggressive drivers," said Angle. "If you're out there and you're operating a motor vehicle and you're impaired, you will be arrested and you will go to jail."
If you are out traveling and suspect another vehicle is being operated unsafely, Angle says you have a few options.
"Dialing *55 is a non-emergency that will get you to the closest troop headquarters anywhere in the state of Missouri," said Angle. "But if you feel that this person is a danger to people or others, absolutely call 911. Typically, those 911 operators or our telecommunication people at troop headquarters will keep you on the line and try to get a trooper there and get that person on the shoulder to see what's going on. We see a wide variety of things. It could be somebody who is sleepy, it could be texting and driving, somebody could be impaired, but we're going to get out there and investigate that and take appropriate action."
Throughout the year, DUI accidents account for nearly 29% of all fatality crashes. Law enforcement officials in numerous KMAland counties will be conducting special, enhanced enforcement operations to watch for dangerous drivers.