(KMAland) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is encouraging those who celebrate Independence Day to do so safely this weekend.
Lieutenant Collins Stosberg with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says this weekend is usually busy for law enforcement.
"It's that time of year we get to celebrate our nation's freedoms," Stosberg said. "It's going to be busy for us. We anticipate a lot of traffic on the roadways and waterways. We want people to maintain the highest degrees of care and be respectful, so we can have a safe weekend."
This weekend is C.A.R.E Weekend for the MSHP. C.A.R.E, which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Awareness is designed with the hope of limiting vehicle accidents, both on land and water.
Stosberg urges those partaking festivities this weekend to do so safely and avoiding drink and driving, or operate cellular devices while behind the wheel.
"We know it's a great weekend to have a good time and enjoy the recreation activities Missouri has to offer, but we want people to do that responsibly," Stosberg said.
Despite lower traffic numbers, Stosberg says traffic fatalities are up 12 percent this season in Missouri.
Anyone looking to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol this weekend can dial *55.
Stosberg made his comments on Monday's KMA Morning Show. The complete interview can be heard below.