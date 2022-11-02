(Council Bluffs) -- Like several businesses and organizations, the Iowa State Auditor's office is attempting to address a shortage of accountants and auditors.
That's why State Auditor Rob Sand announced Tuesday at Iowa Western Community College a new hiring initiative within his office, accepting accountants with an associate's degree rather than requiring a bachelor's degree. Sand tells KMA News he feels the move to accept the two-year degree is a "no-brainer" for an office attempting to be the "taxpayer's watchdog."
"People who get associate's degrees, just by that decision itself, are making a decisions that's very efficient because you get ready to get that job in two years instead of four," Sand explained. "And they're making that decision in a way that is also very value oriented -- you spend a lot less money on the two-year degree than you do on the four. That's the kind of thinking that I think is very useful to the taxpayer's watchdog. So, I think having some of those folks in our office will go a long way."
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 17% fewer Americans are now employed in accounting and auditing compared to 2019. Sand says his office is not alone in feeling the pinch nationwide.
"If you talk to private CPA firms they'd tell you they're short too, if you talk to private accounting firms or even any company that has internal accountants -- they'd probably like to hire some too," said Sand. "So, it's not just something that's hitting state government or government in general, it's nationwide and sector wide."
Currently, 12 out of the 15 community colleges in Iowa offer an associate's degree in accounting. However, Sand adds there are also multiple financial aid opportunities for those interested in pursuing the career.
"There's a 'Last Dollar Scholar' program that also incentivizes people to get an accounting degree because it is both a high demand profession but also high paying," he said. "So there's good scholarships available for people to do that and they can get them at a community college that is relatively close to where they live in Iowa no matter where they live in Iowa."
Sand says welcoming individuals with associate's degrees also expands the eligible applicants for the state auditor's office in what has become a tight and competitive labor market in a crucial profession.