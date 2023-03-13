(Des Moines) -- Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is strongly critiquing a state senate bill that would curtail his office's abilities to access documents and the state court system.
The Iowa Senate, by a 33-16 vote along party lines, approved Senate File 478, which would limit the types of documents the auditor's office could access, including income tax returns, medical records, academic information, and other similar information that "an individual would reasonably expect to be kept private." An amendment offered by the bill's floor manager, Polk County Republican Senator Mike Bousselot, also would prevent the auditor from accessing criminal identification files from law enforcement agencies or law enforcement officers investigative reports and communication records if that information is part of an ongoing investigation. In an interview with KMA News, Sand called the bill the "biggest pro-corruption bill in Iowa history," claiming it takes away his office's ability to uncover waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars.
"Auditors, by auditing rule, have to be able to look where they think they need to to make sure everything is on the up and up, and what is relevant in what they need to look at is up to the auditor," said Sand. "They would take that power away from auditors and give it into the hands of the people being audited -- allowing them to effectively bury waste, fraud, and abuse, because they don't want it to see the light of day and they don't want to deal with the public blowback on it."
Sand, who is the lone Democrat holding statewide office, was also recently the sole vote on a three-member board against approving a $4.17 million settlement reached in a University of Iowa racial discrimination lawsuit filed by 12 former University of Iowa football players, who are Black, against UI Athletics and its coaches. Sand feels the bill, amended and approved one day after his vote, could be retaliation for his decision to oppose the settlement unless Gary Barta, the university's athletic director, resigned or was fired.
"Thankfully public pressure got the University of Iowa to undo that deal," he said, "but they want people in positions like mine -- positions of trust and power -- to just go along with things and I won't when it's not right for taxpayers."
The lawsuit was the fourth of its kind in Barta's tenure with the university. Additionally, the bill would significantly reduce the access the auditor's office would have to the Iowa Court system and instead push litigation between state agencies, offices, or departments to a three-member arbitration board. However, Sand said the provision removes his department's ability to remain independent.
"So if you take away our access to the courts and put us into a 'stacked deck' of a panel with one person from our office and then two people from an entity that are running the other way and ultimately responsible for waste, fraud, and abuse -- what's common sense tell us about how that's going to turn out," said Sand. "Taking away those checks and balances is a terrible idea and they are as old as the American Republic itself. We have used court access to be able to get hidden documents that entities were trying to hide from us."
Sand adds that the bill has also drawn opposition from nearly 30 state auditors nationwide and former U.S. Comptroller David Walker. However, during floor debate Tuesday, Bousselot and other bill supporters stated the provisions are only about protecting the privacy of individuals.
"This bill would add to that list common sense privacy protections for health records, academic records, and records that frankly would be unrelated to the purpose of a financial audit," said Bousselot. "However, taking into account that some of those records might be needed, necessary, or important to the scope in that mission, there's an exception. And that exception says that under the right circumstances that information could still be accessed."
The bill now heads to the House State Government Committee. Sand says his office has already begun talks with Republican and Democratic Representatives alike, stressing the bill's potential ramifications.