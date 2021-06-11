(Des Moines) -- At least one state official says time will tell on whether a shift in funding will benefit mental health services in the state.
State Auditor Rob Sand commented on developments in the just-concluded 2021 Iowa Legislative Session in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning. Lawmakers transferred the mental health cost burden from county property taxes to state coffers. Sand says the impact on services remains to be seen.
"It's very hard to say, because it's a new system," said Sand. "The other thing that's hard to say is the legislature just broke their promise this year about the backfill--which is 10 years old. So, now they're saying, 'don't worry, we're going to promise to fund mental health.' But, how much can you trust a body that just made a promise 10 years ago, and broke that?"
Supporters say the shift was necessary in order to provide property tax relief, and because of the disparity in mental health funding between counties and regions. Sand agrees there were inequities--to an extent.
"Certainly, the larger point that there was disparity was fair," he said. "You can't deny that, that's just the truth. The other piece of the truth is, having it done on a regional basis means that there are fewer people really close to the problem, and close to the individuals who are the folks that need help the most, who know how to solve that problem. So, there's advantages and disadvantages to the change that got made, and I think it's just going to be a question of time.
"Honestly, it's really a question of commitment. Is the state really going to take mental health seriously for once, because we don't have a history, at least recently, about doing that," said Sand.
Sand, however, says there's one big change he'd like to see at the Statehouse.
"I do think we need to get away from sort of the insiders versus the outsiders perspective that we're seeing in Des Moines," he said, "and start making sure that the legislature and the state governor is working closer with ordinary Iowans, and taking care of the cities and counties that addressed most of the stuff, most of the problems that are closest to us.
On another subject, Sand declined comment on whether he's considering running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2022. You can hear the full interview with Rob Sand here: