(Clarinda) -- The State Auditor's Office has released its annual report on the city of Clarinda.
According to State Auditor Rob Sand's report released Tuesday, The city’s receipts totaled over $13.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2022, an 18.3% decrease from the prior year. Meanwhile, disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2022 totaled roughly $14.6 million--a 3.1% decrease from fiscal year 2021. Sand reports that the significant decrease in receipts is primarily due to less general obligation bond and sewer revenue bond proceeds received in fiscal year 2022 compared to fiscal '21.
The report also suggested more segregation of duties for the Library Foundation and Clarinda Fire and Rescue noting the collecting, depositing, and posting of cash receipts to the cash receipts journal, disbursement preparation, and check signing are all done by the same person. The report also notes that the two groups have a limited number of board members and employees and procedures have not been designed to adequately segregate duties or provide compensating controls through additional oversight of transactions and processes.
The report suggested the city utilize existing personnel, board members, and administrative staff to provide additional control through reviewing financial transactions and reports. The full report is available below: