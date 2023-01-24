(Des Moines) -- An annual audit report on the city of Hamburg has revealed several findings regarding the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds.
State Auditor Rob Sand released the report Monday, which states the city's receipts totaled over $11.2 million for the year ending June 30, 2021 -- a 108.1% increase from the prior year and disbursements totaling over $11.7 million -- a 139.3% increase. Additionally, Sand tells KMA News the audit revealed 15 findings, including conflict of interest concerns. The first involved a Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grant agreement the city entered into with the Iowa Economic Development Authority totaling $400,000 to assist in recovery from the 2019 floods. Sand says over $230,000 of those grant funds went to Hamburg City Council Member Kent Benefiel, setting up a conflict of interest due to the city not establishing safeguards from city employees, consultants, or members of a governing body from using their positions for, or the perception, of private gain.
"After the flood hit and after the grant was awarded for the cleanup of some properties, (Benefiel) then purchased those properties," he said. "Knowing that that grant work was going to be available with those funds from the state."
Per the report, the city, rather than the Hamburg Economic Development Corporation, was required to prepare, review, and sign all requests for payment through the grant program. Additionally, Sand says Benefiel's towing company billed the city over $9,000 for flood cleanup, which exceeded $6,000 and was not competitively bid per state code.
During fieldwork, Sand says it was also discovered 50 of the nearly 465 water meters in the city's water system do not work. However, he adds there is no current policy in place for the city clerk to use in calculating the usage and was instead basing the charges off of other households of similar size.
"In order to billings, the city clerk was effectively just guessing what monthly water usage was," said Sand. "You can't just make up what people are owed and that is not a fair or appropriate way to bill people for their water work."
Additionally, Sand has recommended the city establish a debt service fund for the deposit or transfer of funds received from sources other than property taxes after general obligation anticipation project notes were paid out of the general fund.
"You want to make sure you know what you're doing with your debt service and you want to be able to break that out so people can see what exactly is getting spent on that," Sand explained. "Typically, what we mean by debt service is interest -- money that you're paying just for the fact that you've got debt with someone. We don't want to lump that in with something else, we want to have that isolated so people can see exactly what that is."
Sand says the city also needed more paper trail on allocating revenues from a 1% local option sales tax. According to the city, 90% of the funds went to infrastructure and 10% to economic development.
"What we noticed was during that fiscal year, they did say that 10% of the revenues were described as economic development, but they didn't actually maintain documentation to show why it was economic development or what it was that was economic development," said Sand. "If you're going to say 10% is economic development, you're going to need to be able to back that up and say this is where the money went exactly and this is why this that's economic development work."
Other findings included donations made to Fremont County Hometown Pride, which also goes against the state code of making "gifts" to a private non-profit corporation, questionable disbursements, including $350 in bank late fees, $141 in unsupported payments to Amazon, and $54 in sales tax to various vendors. The report also indicated a lack of segregation of duties due to a limited number of staff, and a lack of city policies or procedures for an effective internal control system for bank reconciliations, reconciliations of utility billing, collections, and delinquent accounts, reviewing the city's financial records, and ensuring the city's Annual Financial Report is supported by the city's financial records. Recommendations from the auditor's office have been provided to the city to resolve the various issues.