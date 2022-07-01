(Clarinda) -- The State Auditor's Office released its audit report on the city of Clarinda Thursday.
According to State Auditor Rob Sand's report, the city's receipts totaled over $16.8 million for the year ending June 30, 2021 -- a 75% increase over the prior year. Additionally, disbursements were up 91% totaling roughly $15 million. According to the report, the significant increase in receipts and disbursements is primarily due to sewer revenue bond proceeds and disbursements for the city's sewer system and street improvement projects.
The report suggested more segregation of duties for the Lied Recreation Center and Lied Public Library for having the same individual collecting and posting receipts to a receipt journal, and the Library Foundation and Clarinda Fire and Rescue for one individual handling the posting of cash receipts to the cash receipts journal, disbursement preparation, and check signing.
The report also provided guidance to the city on how to address the segregation of duties -- including utilizing various staff, elected officials, and board members to conduct a review process of all financial transactions and for the Library Foundation and Clarinda Fire and Rescue to utilize prenumbered checks for donations and other miscellaneous receipts.
