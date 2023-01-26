(Des Moines) -- The State Auditor's Office has released the findings of an audit report on the city of Elliott.
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released the report Monday, covering the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2020, which indicated the city's receipts and disbursements for that year totaled $416,632 and $338,097, respectively. Additionally, Sand tells KMA News the report was done at the request of a petition from city residents, which required a certain amount of signatures for the audit to be performed.
"So when we get a petition in with 100 signatures on it, from people who live within some jurisdiction, we can perform a review," said Sand. "That's what we've done here as we had gotten a petition request from folks who live within the city of Elliott. So, we came out and did the work related to that."
Per communication between the petitioners and state officials released by the Auditor's Office, residents had listed 15 concerns, including credit card service bills, verification of utility billings, transfers from the city's emergency fund, the sale of city property, taxes, mileage and meal reimbursements, petty cash, reimbursements to the city clerk, other disbursements, fuel usage records, road use money, time card concerns, the general use of city funds, and council meetings.
Sand says 13 findings arose from the audit. For example, while investigating the city's council meetings, Sand says they found no transactions that should have been approved and listed in the minutes that were not; they found 12 meeting minutes that had not been properly signed.
"You certainly want to have that taken care of because that's a representation of the public who's not able to be at a meeting as to what went on with it," said Sand. "So, that's pretty important to make sure that they're following that process correctly."
Additionally, in response to one concern regarding a public comment period in meetings, the Auditor's Office notes that while council meetings are required to be open to the public per the state's open meetings laws, the law does not explicitly require a public comment period.
Also, Sand says the city lacked proper review of timesheets for all city employees and the approval of a pay rate for one employee.
"You want to make sure you have someone who knows what someone else is doing, how much they're working, what they're working on, and actually looking at their timesheet and saying 'yeah, you did this work and worked these hours,'" he said. "So, we asked the city to make sure that timesheets get sent to a supervisor for approval, rather than just having folks getting payed with no review process."
In addition, the report identified a lack of segregation of duties and journal entries due to a small number of employees and a lack of policies and producers to ensure adequate documentation and review of bank reconciliations, utility billing reconciliation and delinquent accounts, credit card usage, and disbursements. The report also recommended the city integrate the Friends of the Library records with the city and ensure the city's net operation receipts for the Enterprise Sewer Fund are sufficient to make required debt service payments and comply with the revenue note resolution. Sand says following the audit, most of the petition's concerns had either been resolved or recommendations had been provided to the city to fix them. A full copy of the report is available below: