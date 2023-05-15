(Treynor) -- Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is discouraged by the passage of a bill that would change how his office functions.
Late last month, the Iowa Senate passed Senate File 478 on a party-line vote less than a week after passing the House. The bill contains several provisions regarding audits conducted by the State Auditor's Office currently held by Sand -- the lone Democrat to hold statewide office. One condition lists several items that would now be "off limits" to the auditor in light of protecting individuals' privacy. However, speaking at the Southwest Iowa Legislative Dinner in Treynor Saturday, Sand says the legislation goes beyond standard privacy protections.
"We would be happy to work with the legislature to protect privacy and we've done that in the past," said Sand. "Representative Anne Meyer, whose a Republican from Fort Dodge, had a concern early on in the pandemic about privacy related to infectious disease tests. So, we worked with her and got something passed that let us keep doing our job but increasing privacy protections."
Meanwhile, supporters of the bill have stated they feel the auditor's office has been overreaching and point to the bill's language identifying when an audit begins and ends and also concerns regarding a Supreme Court case involving the Auditor's Office asking for information about a $1 billion deal with the University of Iowa's utilities plant.
However, Sand says it was the only time his office, at least during his time as auditor since 2018, has utilized the courts to resolve a dispute, which would no longer be available under the legislation.
"We can go to the courts and they can decide whether the document we ask for is something we're entitled to have or not, and we've only done that one time," he said. "We took the University of Iowa to the Iowa Supreme Court and got a unanimous decision saying the documents we asked for were things we should be auditing, that we were owed those documents, and the University needed to give them to us. So, they did."
Sand also strongly critiqued the alternative proposed in the legislation, including a three-member arbitration board -- which he says would inherently lean in favor of whatever agency is being audited.
"This three-person arbitration panel is one person from our office, one person from the agency we're auditing, and a third person who is appointed by the Governor, who presumably is responsible for that agency we're auditing," Sand explained. "That's two to one."
However, Sand emphasized the bill reduces his office's ability to conduct their primary purpose in uncovering waste, fraud, and abuse in government agencies.
"I can't tell you that today or tomorrow, that we're going to ask for documents that show waste or corruption in state government and be denied them," said Sand. "But, this bill gives every Governor in the future of this state the opportunity to do that."
The bill has been sent to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk. However, it still awaits her signature.