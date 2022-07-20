(Clarinda) – State Auditor Rob Sand stopped by Clarinda as he swings through western Iowa to talk about past, present, and future challenges and trends within the auditor's office.
Sand spoke with residents and county officials Wednesday evening at Kiwanis Park as part of his 100 Townhall Tour on several programs his office has implemented to help local governments save money and how he has and hopes to continue to operate his office following the November general elections. Sand touted the growth of the Public Innovation and Efficiencies, or PIE, Program, designed to assist local governments in utilizing measures to save tax dollars.
"We're only two years in and we've had an increase from about 330 to over 500 participants across the state, and the average number of practices they're implementing went up 20% from year one to year two," said Sand. "So, again, the more entities participating, the more practices getting implemented, the better it gets."
Sand says the program -- which provides communication between government entities to share their projects -- has even caught the eye of Republican state auditors in other states, including Mississippi, who have gone on to implement similar programs.
The State Auditor adds he is pleased to continue to offer a "statewide work, statewide jobs" program in his office, no longer requiring individuals to live within Des Moines, Ames, or Iowa City.
"We work in 99 counties, why would we not let people live everywhere," said Sand. "So the whole situation is basically once you've got a year of experience and we kind of know that you know what you're doing, you live anywhere you want and we'll assign you largely to local audits in your area. You might have to come to Des Moines to work on state audits because a huge chunk of our work is state work, but for the most part it's a win, win, win."
Sand says the program has resulted in happier employees, reduced costs for local governments to cover travel expenses, including hotels, and supported rural areas by allowing employees to live where they choose.
Moving forward, Sand says he is still pushing for stiffer punishments for those who embezzle public dollars for private purposes -- including prison time. He believes punishments such as probation or repaying the amount stolen aren't effective deterrents.
"These kinds of crimes specifically are the kinds that we can deter, because people who are desperate are hard to deter from crime if that's what's in front of them -- people who are inebriated, high, or not really thinking clearly," said Sand. "People who are embezzling money week after week and month after month, definitely are calculating in their head 'do I have an opportunity to do this, can I do this, can I get away with this."
"So the more that they know that there's certainty of punishment on the other side, the less likely they are to actually do it."
Additionally, Sand spoke on the latest developments with American Rescue Plan Act funds. As of April, he says counties that have received less than $10 million in ARPA money now have significantly lighter restrictions -- which could have some benefits.
"If you hand out literally trillions of dollars in the United States and you make the things that qualify for its use be like replacing your sewer and replacing your HVAC, you know how long you're going to be waiting for the handful of companies that do HVAC work compared to the demand," said Sand. "So it's kind of great to just be like 'you want to spend it on something else, go ahead.' I mean, it's part of what drives inflation is having a massive amount of demand for a small, limited resource."
Additionally, Sand says his office has also explored recommending intergovernmental segregation of duty teams between school districts, cities, and counties and adjusting their guidance on providing dollars to non-profits to include a contract ensuring accountability and a paper trail.