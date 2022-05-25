(Des Moines) -- After being the target of a scam himself, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is warning taxpayers of ongoing email scams.
Sand held a press conference Monday afternoon discussing the latest scam trends and how to keep taxpayers' dollars safe. He also discussed his personal experience with a scam artist who attempted to impersonate him and re-route payroll checks. Sand tells KMA News that while it is difficult to measure an exact increase, Sand says email scams appear to be more frequent in 2022 -- with the latest trend targeting payrolls. In addition, Sand says the newest scam efforts have significantly increased the importance of recognizing the problem early.
"We've really got to catch these on the front side before the money goes out," said Sand. "Because, these are pretty complicated and sophisticated scam artists, and once that money is gone, it gets very difficult to trace -- the email addresses get really hard to trace. So, we really kind of have to prevent this stuff by being aware of it, because once it happens it's going to be tough to get those taxpayer dollars back."
Sand says his personal experience was saved by a human resources employee at the Department of Administrative Services reaching out to him to confirm whether he had made the request. Sand says that is just one of the steps individuals can take to keep their dollars safe.
"If it's got an attachment, you obviously don't want to be clicking on attachments unless you confirm something is real," said Sand. "Look behind the appearance, see the email address that it's coming from, and then maybe pick up the phone and call the person that it says it's from -- that's what we want you to be doing."
However, individuals aren't the only targets, as Sand shared a story of a school district that was taken advantage of by a scammer impersonating a contractor.
"This was an entity that they were regularly making payments to and someone reached out pretending to be that contractor," said Sand. "And essentially pulled it off, (they) got them to re-route payments to a different bank account and they lost thousands of dollars before they realized what was going on."
Sand says the financial impact of the scam artists on the country each year can add up.
"There's no doubt that these kinds of scams around the country cost taxpayers millions of dollars every year," said Sand. "It's often times going to be a few thousand here, but certainly in some situations it could be tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars before they get caught."
Sand says resolving an email scam after the money has been lost is difficult because the individual could be anywhere in the world.