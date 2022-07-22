(Clarinda) -- Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is among the supporters of a new program to assist school districts in saving tax dollars on school buses.
After Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 in November, the Environmental Protection Agency launched the "Clean School Bus" program providing up to $5 billion through fiscal year 2026. Speaking at a town hall in Clarinda earlier this week, Sand says the program assists school districts in replacing school buses modeled in 2010 or older. He adds the cost would cover replacing up to 25 buses in a district.
"Part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure deal was to take money and provide it to school districts to replace old school buses with newer more efficient ones," said Sand. "And cleaner fuel ones, including electric, and there's a couple other forms so they don't have to be electric."
After the application window closes on August 19, the EPA plans to offer rebates to school districts of up to $500 million to replace old buses with new zero or low-emission vehicles. Sand says the EPA is prioritizing school districts. Of the over 300 districts in Iowa, he says over 200 are on that priority list.
"So they are prioritizing lower income and rural districts where there's typically more miles getting put on the bus," said Sand. "Which means that the more entities we have applying in Iowa for the program, the more money we're going to be able to bring in for our school districts."
Sand says how the money is allocated is why he encourages as many districts as possible to apply for the dollars.
"It is not state-to-state allocated, it's one bucket," said Sand. "So the more that we push this in Iowa, the more we can bring in money from other 49 states into Iowa, the better off we are, because we're lightening our tax burden by sharing it with other states. We get more of a return on our investment and the rest of the country, so I'm excited about that."
He adds the program covers an "inevitable" replacement cost and reduces other associated expenses.
"These are buses that are going to have to come off the road at some point, this is an opportunity to get them off the road and get them new ones, potentially for free or at a substantially reduced rate -- either way, taxpayers are winning in that case," said Sand. "And then you add in the fact that your replacing them with buses that are easier to maintain and have lower fuel costs, it's like a win-win."
Among the prioritized school districts in southwest Iowa are Fremont-Mills, Hamburg, Sidney, Bedford, Lenox, Essex, and South Page. The EPA plans to inform districts in October of their selection status, and they can begin ordering buses. They have until April 2023 to submit payment request forms with purchase orders showing they have ordered new buses and eligible infrastructure.
For more information on the EPA program or to apply, visit the EPA's Clean School Bus program website.