(Des Moines) -- Iowa's top auditor is pleased with the progress made in recent years on an efficiencies program for public entities.
In 2019, State Auditor Rob Sand launched the Public Innovations and Efficiencies, or PIE, program, which now covers three categories of government entities, including school districts, counties, and cities. Over the past two years, these entities have also been given "efficiency scores" based on the number of practices adopted. Sand says the efficiency scores have jumped from 24.5 in 2021 to 25.08 in 2022 for cities, 25.7 to 28.5 for counties, and 28 to 30.3 for schools. He says the increase also comes with solid representation from government entities around the state.
"This is the second year in a row that we've had participants from within all 99 of Iowa's counties," said Sand. "We're also real close to where we were last year in terms of a total number of participants and it's down a little bit but it's still right around 500 -- which for a new program is pretty darn good I would think."
Each year, the auditor's office announces PIE award recipients -- entities making a concerted effort to implement various efficiency practices -- and delivers baked pies to the winners.
Sand says efforts for schools, counties, and cities have ranged from energy efficiency, including upgrading heating, ventilation, and cooling systems, to 28-E agreements to remove redundancy. Additionally, he says energy efficiency can help save a good chunk of dollars for taxpayer-funded entities.
"A big one that we have promoted is that we can save up to three-quarters-of-a-million dollars over the life the installation with a publicly owned solar installation -- that's a pretty big chunk of change right there," Sand explained. "Dickenson County put together what I would call a 'courthouse chiller' that basically helps reduce the load on their air conditioning in the summertime to make sure that they have an easier time in getting the building cooled in a way that's more efficient."
While the auditor's office's highest duty is to uncover waste, fraud, and abuse of tax dollars, Sand says the PIE program also provides an opportunity to encourage and recognize government efficiency.
"You're taxes that you pay," he said, "that's a little bit of your blood, sweat, and tears, it's your sore back, or maybe your carpal tunnel syndrome or your time away from your family and taxpayers deserve respect. I think it's really important that public officials do everything they can to make sure that money is getting used efficiently and effectively."
Additionally, he says other states are beginning to look at and adopt similar efforts to the unique program.
"Starting with Mississippi, the Republican State Auditor (Shad White) down there actually copied the program," said Sand. "He just took a look at what we were doing, saw how much common sense there was to it, how effective it was at saving money, and said 'hey, I'd like to do that and would you guys help us out in doing it here in Mississippi,' and we said, 'absolutely.'"
This year's PIE program winners are expected to be announced later this year. The Hamburg School District was among the recipients of a PIE award in August 2022.