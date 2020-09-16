(Glenwood) -- It’s time to bump, set and spike for the Mills County K-9 Unit.
The Mills County K-9 Unit is hosting its annual fundraiser. A sand volleyball tournament set for Saturday will help to raise money for the K-9 Unit.
“Our K-9 Unit is made up of two dogs and in order to purchase equipment and keep our K-9 up and running we need community donations,” K-9 Unit Deputy Asa Mather said. “I know with COVID going on everyone is a little leary about coming out but we’re outdoors for the most part and we’re trying to practice social distancing and raise some money for the K-9 Unit.”
The fundraiser will take place on Saturday at the Backroom Lounge with registration beginning at eight and the tournament starting at nine. It will cost $150 per team with a team consisting of at least three females. The entry fee will also include a lunch including pulled pork sandwiches and chips. Deputy Mather spoke on what the money will go towards this year.
“We recently had K-9 Valor who was a six year old Shepard and retired due to a medical condition in his eyes. Right now we are down to one dog so this fundraiser will help to provide another dog in the near future,” Deputy Mather said.
Currently two year old Shepard Zane is the lone K-9 in the unit. To sign up for the event you can contact Deputy England at 712-520-3536 or Deputy Mather at 712-527-4337. Mather explained the importance of a K-9 unit to a police force.
“They have a lot better noses than we do so we can use them to track criminals and in high risk situations so that one of us doesn’t get hurt and then we use them for illegal narcotics as well,” Deputy Mather said.
