(KMAland) — Sapp Bros., Inc has announced that the company has acquired Atlantic-based propane servicer Pelgas.
Company officials announced the deal Wednesday, which officially closed on December 30th.
“Sapp Bros. is excited to be a part of this community and welcome the Pelgas employees to our team! The core of our propane mission is great customer service by safely, efficiently and thoughtfully providing propane to your homes, businesses and farms.” Says Andrew Richard, CEO at Sapp Bros., Inc. “Lord willing, we intend to keep doing business the way we have for the last 5 decades to keep our customers happy and hopefully gain new customers for many years to come in this area.”
“We are pleased to join such a well-respected member of the energy industry,” says Todd Pellett, owner, at Pelgas. “I am confident this change will enhance the customer experience, while retaining the family inspired service Pelgas customers are accustomed to and appreciate.”
Sapp Bros., Inc says it will honor all existing Pelgas contracts and service will continue with as little disruption as possible. For more information, customers can call (712) 243-9595 or (402) 895-2202.