(Omaha) -- An Omaha man faces a bevy of charges following a traffic stop in Sarpy County Wednesday morning.
The Nebraska State Patrol says 36-year-old Jose Hernandez Cruz was arrested for 3rd degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, child abuse-no injuiry, willful reckless driving and 1st degree forgery. Authorities say Cruz was arrested at around 6:15 a.m. when a trooper observed a northbound Chevy Equinox driving recklessly on Highway 75 near Child's Road. After a trooper performed a traffic stop, a female passenger immediately exited the vehicle and reported she was held against her will.
Upon further investigation, the trooper observed injuries on the victim's face and found a child in the car, as well. The patrol says Cruz provided a fake driver's license to the trooper. The suspect is in custody in the Sarpy County Jail. The victim and child were both transported to Bellevue Medical Center. Authorities say the child was not injured. The incident remains under investigation.