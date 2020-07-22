(Houston) -- Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse says he supports the Trump Administration's order for China to vacate a consulate building in Houston.
As tensions between the world's two largest economies continue to grow, the U.S. State Department ordered China to cease all operations at its consulate building in Houston in an effort to protect American intellectual property and private information. Sasse -- a Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee -- says he is in favor of the move.
"The Chinese Communist Party’s consulate in Houston is a massive safe house for Chi-Comm spies. It’s absolutely the right call to shut it down. We ought to be throwing even more of Chairman Xi’s agents out of the country."
The move marks a new high water mark in tensions between the two nations. Local news outlets shared video of officials inside the consulate compound burning documents ahead of the closure.