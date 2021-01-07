(Washington, D.C.) -- Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse says the country cannot rebuild until everyone is pulling in the same direction.
After rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday temporarily halting the Electoral College certification, Sasse took to the Senate floor to call for unity in the country.
"It turns out that when something's ugly, talking about beauty isn't just permissible, talking about beauty is obligatory in a time like that," said Sasse. "Why? Why would we talk about beauty after the ugliness of today? Because our kids need to know that this isn't what America is. What happened today isn't what America is."
Sasse says the country is at a crossroads and the next steps will determine how this time in history is remembered.
"I don't think that we want to tell the Americans that come after us that this Republic is broken, that this is just a Banana Republic, that our institutions can't be trusted," said Sasse. "I don't think we want that. We don't want that in this body and we don't want that in our hometowns. I don't think we want to tell our kids that America's best days are behind us, because it's not true."
Sasse reminded senators that they are not immune to the problems throughout the country. He says elected officials are public servants.
"The center of America is not Washington, D.C.," said Sasse. "The center of America is the neighborhoods where 330 million Americans are raising their kids and trying to put food on the table and trying to love their neighbor. That's the center of America. We're not supposed to be the most important people in America, we're supposed to be servant leaders who try to maintain a framework for ordered liberty, so that there's a structure that back home where they live, they can get from the silver frame of structure and order to the golden apple at the center, as Washington would have said it, which is the things that they built together."
Sasse says the path to rebuilding starts at a grassroots level.
"You can't do big things like that if you hate your neighbors," said Sasse. "You can't do big things together as Americans, if you think other Americans are the enemy. There's a lot of uncertainty about the future, I get it. There's a lot that does need to be rebuilt. But if you're angry, I want to beg you don't let the screamers who monetize hate have the final word."
Following the temporary lockdown at the Capitol, lawmakers returned overnight and eventually certified the Electoral College votes making Joe Biden the next president.