(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Fire Department reports a fire from early Saturday afternoon in rural Montgomery County.
At approximately 12:12 PM, the fire department was called to a grass fire at Cooper Truck & Trailer at 1381 130 street. Firefighters arrived and found embers from a nearby fire pit had been blown over to an area where salvage material was stored.
The extension of the fire started multiple tires on fire and approximately three salvaged trucks. Red Oak Fire Command upgraded the incident to a general alarm and mutual aid was called for from the Elliott and Henderson Fire Departments.
The fire was terminated at approximately 2:00 PM with no injuries reported. No dollar amount of potential loss was provided at the time of the incident termination. Montgomery County Communications also assisted.