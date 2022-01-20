(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- KMAland residents will once again have a chance to bend the ears of local legislators.
Another round of legislative coffees are set in Shenandoah and Clarinda Saturday. Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association hosts the first coffee at 8 a.m. at the Bricker Room of Shenandoah's Public Safety Center. That's followed by the Clarinda legislative briefing at 10 a.m. at the Lied Public Library at 100 East Garfield Street, sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck and State Senator Mark Costello will update attendees on the latest happenings in the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session, and field questions and comments from the audience. One of the hot topics at the Statehouse so far this session involves proposed property tax reform. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proposed a 4% flat tax to replace the current income tax system. Dolecheck recently told KMA News the governor's call for a flat tax was a "laudable goal."
"I hope that the legislature this year--and after I'm gone--basically will try to take the steps very incrementally," said Dolecheck, "and make sure we don't move too fast to put ourselves into a position where we raises taxes somewhere else. I think the plant to basically eliminate the retirement income tax or the pension stuff will be a pretty good thing for the state of Iowa. I know we have some individuals now that are living in Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and South Dakota where they don't tax pensions, and establish a residence. Hopefully, that money will stay in Iowa, and so on."
This year's coffees are the last for Dolecheck, who retires at the end of the current session after 26 years at the Statehouse. Costello paid tribute to Dolecheck in a recent interview with KMA News, calling his colleague "a wonderful man."
"You know, he's been so great to work with," said Costello. "He's such a solid man. I know he's got family things. He says it's time, but I know it's going to be really difficult for him. But, I'm just really going to miss him."
Other legislative coffees are set for February 26th and March 26th.