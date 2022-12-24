(Shenandoah) – This year’s Christmas blog is a bit different.
For one thing, this week’s effort comes to you on a Saturday – so, I can’t call it “Sundays With Mike” this week (well, duh!).
Secondly, this reporter is issuing you, the reader, this challenge on this Christmas Eve: Find your joy.
This was a challenge that was given to me earlier this year by a friend. I’m not going to divulge my friend’s name, as I don’t want to embarrass anyone. And, I won’t give out specifics as to the reason this challenge was issued. But, I will say this: it came in January, when someone expressed their displeasure over a certain article. After a rough two years, mainly due to COVID 19, I felt like all the joy had gone out of everything, not just broadcast journalism.
In hindsight, this was utter nonsense. But, I remember making a comment expressing those feelings on someone’s Facebook post. That comment prompted this reply from my friend:
“Find you joy. There’s plenty of joy out there if you just look for it.”
That comment brought me to this conclusion: truer words were never spoken. And, I will admit, I still have my days. But, from then on, my mission was to seek out joy.
Before I go any further, let me issue this disclaimer: I’m really not into touchy-feely stuff. And, I’m usually don’t write about emotions or life coaching-type stuff. That subject matter is better left to Sandy Hansen and Spencer Williams on “The Double X Factor” every Monday through Friday mornings at 6:50 (shameless plug!!). And, Christmastime can be rough when you’re going through tough times in life, such as losing a loved one (something that I’m still dealing with).
But, there’s plenty of things that have brought me joy over the past 12 months. Here is a partial list:
--- My family: My wife Mary, a recipient of the Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award. She’s also an outstanding wife and mother. The wonderful wedding in August (on the hottest day of the year) between my daughter Abby and my son-in-law Derek. My daughter Anna, a cancer survivor, and my cats Pee Wee and Bella. No matter that Bella has that obnoxious habit of licking my face and attacking my feet in the middle of the night. We’re talking about joy, remember?
--- My radio station: there are difficult days, but I consider myself fortunate in working at KMA, one of the Midwest’s legendary radio stations, and with a wonderful group of people. I’m constantly amazed at what my fellow employees do every day, whether it’s in news, sports, sales, whatever. I’m also fortunate to be working under a great ownership group, who took a leap of faith three years ago, and purchased KMA to ensure it’s still locally owned.
--- KMAland. I have lived in this region now for 33 years. I have no regrets. Granted, it’s not Paradise, but the living here is great. Clean air, low crime, low traffic – and above all, great people. ‘Nuff said.
--- My broadcasting colleagues. In 35 years in this business, I’ve been fortunate to forge relationships with some outstanding professionals. I’m proud to be associated with my brothers and sisters in news.
--- My theatre family. Speaking of brothers and sisters, some of the people involved with the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group have become surrogate family members. Frankly, I really don’t know whether I will ever measure up to some of the great talents who grace the Park Playhouse’s Stan Orton Stage. But, the people making up SWITG productions have brought considerable joy in my life over the past several years – whether I’m involved in a production, or in the audience.
--- My teams. The Shenandoah Mustangs and Fillies, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. They may not always win, and they often drive me crazy (including, most recently, the Chiefs). But, being a fan of these teams is never boring.
--- Being a public address announcer for Shenandoah High School’s varsity softball team. Summer wouldn’t be the same without spending nights in the booth at Bob “Lucky” Folden Field.
--- Las Vegas YouTubers – specifically Norma Geli. As you’ll recall, I met Norma while in Las Vegas in May. I know I’ve written about this amazing young lady in other blogs (just ask my wife). But, the fact is, her videos inspired me to launch my own video endeavors on kmaland.com, as well as on my own YouTube channel. Suffice to say, she brought me a tremendous amount of joy at a time when I really needed it.
Don’t forget to like and subscribe to Norma’s YouTube channel, and show her love from KMAland. While you’re at it, make sure to check out other great Vegas video influencers generating stellar content: Jaycation, Pompsie, TravelRuby, SayhitoMatthew, Jacobslifeinvegas, Danvsworld, Vegas Must Try, Dani702, Las Vegas Phil – just to name a few. If you’re going to Las Vegas – or whether you just enjoy watching travel videos – you’d be wise to check out Norma and the rest of these super people.
This is just a short list of the people, places and things that brought me joy in 2022. Do yourself a favor: sometime in the next few days, while celebrating this holiday season, make a list of the things that bring you joy in life. You’ll be amazed at how meeting this challenge spices up your life (and I’m not talking about pumpkin spice!).
Thanks for reading my weekly blog this year. I’ll be back with more Sunday efforts in 2023 – after a two-week break. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. God rest all of you in KMAland.
Mike Peterson is senior news anchor/reporter with KMA News. The opinions expressed in this blog is not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.