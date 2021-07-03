(Shenandoah) – Because of the Independence Day holiday, Mike Peterson’s blog is being published a day early this week, but with a guest blogger…that strange visitor from the east!
The all-knowing, all omniscient, famous seer, sage, soothsayer, and former host of TV’s “Card Sharks”…MIKENAC THE MAGNIFICENT!!!
Today, Mikenac will divine the answers to questions from hermetically-sealed envelopes kept in a mayonnaise jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch since noon yesterday. NO ONE knows the contents! But Mikenac, in his borderline mystical way, will ascertain the answers having never before seen the questions!
Mikenac: I bring you tidings from the east!
Announcer: And, we bring you tidings from the west!
Mikenac: And, don’t forget Braddyville! I must have complete silence…
The answer: Wheels, a chassis and the U.S. news media.
The question: Name three things commonly found under a bus.
Announcer: Hi-ohhh!! You are correct, sir!
The answer: Chase Elliot
The question: What do other NASCAR drivers do when Elliot is leading?
The answer: “The Forever Purge"
The question: Describe Bill Moos' retirement as Nebraska's athletic director.
The answer: The Wabash Arts Camp
The question: What camp is Aaron Rodgers more likely to attend than the Green Bay Packers’?
The answer: Lawn mowers, a weather radio alarm and Marilyn Manson records.
The question: Name three things more pleasant to listen to than “the Vandy Whistler.”
The answer: “Space Jam”
The question: What do astronauts spread on their toast in the morning?
(Loud moans from the audience)
Mikenac: May a hippo with a weak bladder find your hope chest.
The answer: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and compromise
The question: Name two words that have no meaning.
The answer: Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande
The question: Name the only people not running for mayor of Shenandoah.
The answer: “F9”
The question: How many times did Mike Peterson flunk PE in school?
Announcer: I hold in my hand the LAST envelope!
(Loud cheering from the audience)
Mikenac: May a bag of cherry bombs explode in your shorts.
The answer: Gold miners, elevator repairmen and North Carolina State’s baseball team.
The question: Name three groups that got the shaft.
Mikenac the Magnificent is a guest blogger for KMA News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson. The opinions expressed in this blog (or whatever this was) are not necessarily those of this station, its management or its ownership.