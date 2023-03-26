(Oregon) -- One person was injured in a semi versus train collision in Holt County Friday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Unity Road shortly after 4:10 p.m. roughly three miles south of Oregon. Authorities say a 2000 Kenworth T800, driven by 47-year-old Jason Smith of Savannah, was northbound on Unity Road when it began reversing to turn onto Holt 340 and traveled onto the tracks. The patrol says the vehicle was then struck on the passenger side by a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.
Authorities say a crossbar and warning sign were present. Smith suffered minor injuries in the collision but refused medical treatment. The BNSF Railroad Police and Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.