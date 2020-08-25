(Cedar Rapids) -- The top official at the U.S. Small Business Administration was in Iowa Tuesday to survey damage from a derecho earlier this month.
The National Weather Service estimates winds gusted as high as 140 miles per hour during the storm, while the USDA estimates nearly 14 million acres of farmland was impacted. Jovita Carranza joined Governor Kim Reynolds for the tour through various businesses in Cedar Rapids. Carranza says it was helpful for her to see the damage firsthand.
"We had a level of engagement that I didn't expect from these small businesses," said Carranza. "We walked up and down the blocks and visited about 10 businesses. Some were closed at this point. I was able to visit and see the damage in these infrastructures."
Carranza says the devastation she saw from the storm was widespread.
"I'd like to express my deepest sympathy on the Iowans that were lost during this storm, as well as the number of businesses," said Carranza. "I'm here in support of the governor, who called me a few days after it occurred. SBA cannot get in front of FEMA, so FEMA came on board first and SBA followed. I assured the governor that I would be here personally to ensure that we had the services, stepping up and providing that."
Even with the storm, Carranza says the ability of Iowa's businesses to respond is impressive.
"What I've been really impressed with in my travels visiting all small businesses -- but particularly here in Iowa -- is that in a week's time, all this debris in the main streets and the communities, it's almost like nothing even happened," said Carranza. "I know you were devastated based on the corn crops and the fatalities, as well as many of the electrical power issues."
Businesses impacted by the storm now have access to low-interest loans through the SBA for repairs and recovery. The SBA is also providing economic injury loans to businesses in eight counties, as well as aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm very encouraged that Iowans are not going to miss a beat," said Carranza. "Sure, it's devastation. Sure, it's overwhelming. Some call it a 1-2 punch. There's three punches. There's civil unrest. There's a natural disaster. And there's also the COVID. Even with that, they've retained their employees and they are open for business in many cases."
The State of Iowa has launched a new website that has information for victims of disasters.