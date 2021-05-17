(Des Moines) -- Restaurants, bars and other food service businesses are now eligible to receive money to stay afloat as the country pulls through the pandemic.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering forgivable loans under the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which has $28.6 billion available for small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Leon Milobar is district director for the SBA's Nebraska District Office, covering Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas. He says restaurant owners are eligible to receive up to $5 million to cover the loss they incurred because of the pandemic.
"We ask a variety of questions regarding the impact it's had on their business and their gross sales year-over-year from 2020 versus 2019," said Milobar. "We help make up the difference. We also will ask them if they have received any of the PPP loans."
Jayne Armstrong is director of the Iowa District Office of the SBA. She says the funds cover restaurants, bars and any other establishment that serves food and drink.
"They've really been the hardest-hit industry among the small businesses during the pandemic," said Armstrong. "It's so much more than just restaurants. It's restaurants, coffee shops, food trucks, bars, wineries, breweries, brew pubs and everything across. It's critical to keep the lights on for many of these businesses."
Business owners are able to apply for funding through SBA-approved point of sale vendors or through the SBA themselves. Armstrong says food service was an industry hit particularly hard by the pandemic, which is why the program was established under the American Rescue Plan.
"They're our friends and our neighbors and our family members that own these businesses on Main Street," said Armstrong. "If one good thing came out of this pandemic, it's that America has woken up to how important small business is to the economy, especially those businesses that are right in our neighborhoods and our own communities."
The SBA is also administering the Paycheck Protection Program loans that were popular with small businesses in Iowa. Armstrong says the administration continues to work with businesses impacted by the pandemic.
"Through the pandemic here in Iowa, we've done over $8 billion in PPP loans and economic injury disaster loans to just Iowa businesses and non-profits," said Armstrong. "We've been very, very busy at the SBA. That's in addition to our regular day job of all of the regular SBA lending that we've been doing as well. We're getting a lot of money on the street to our small business community to keep the lights on and the employees employed."
For more information or to apply for the program, visit SBA.gov. Milobar and Armstrong were recent guests on KMA's AM in the AM Program. You can hear their full interview below.