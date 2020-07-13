(Clarinda) -- Page County Engineer J.D. King announces a slight delay in scheduled pavement repairs to county roads this week.
King says fog seal work on M Avenue and Maple Avenue--or County Road M-60, between U.S. Highway 2 and County Road J-52--has been delayed until Tuesday. Work on Nutmeg Avenue from 280th Street or J-52 south to College Springs was still on as scheduled Monday. Road closures were scheduled between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.