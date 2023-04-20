(Clarinda) -- Some Clarinda residents propose improvements to a popular recreational area.
Members of the Clarinda Youth Corporation announced plans to renovate Schenk Lake at a special presentation at the Clarinda Lied Public Library Thursday afternoon. CYC Board Chair Shira Bridie has fond memories of the lake as a youth.
"As a small child, and into my teen years, I can remember spending a lot of quality time with my parents, family and friends at Schenk Lake," said Bridie, "boating, swimming, skiing and ice skating."
Now, Bridie and other CYC board members want to make the lake a destination for future generations.
"The CYC's dream is to bring life back into the Schenk Lake grounds for public use in everyone in Clarinda, the surrounding committees, and also for visitors staying a while, or just passing through," she said. "And, this project would certainly give everyone a reason to enjoy our community Clarinda just a little bit more."
Former State Representative Richard Anderson serves as the CYC's board president. Anderson says the board wants to take the next step in the lake's development.
"A number of years ago, the Schenk family put the property up for sale," said Anderson. "The Clarinda Youth Corporation purchased it. The intent was to use it as an outdoor classroom for the community, and for the students in the Clarinda Academy. That wasn't maximized to the extent that we thought it would be as a board. As time progressed, we've continued to improve the trail around the lake, make it more suitable for public access."
Supporters plan a three-phase project. Preliminary plans call for a trail around the lake, a small campground and RV park, a dog run and fishing jetties among other amenities. Some residents in attendance voiced concerns over the proposed renovations. One question concerned oversight in activities at the lake, in order to avoid issues with bad behavior. Anderson says the board shares those concerns.
"We want it to be a family place," said Anderson, "where responsible use of the property is undertaken. As we structure it moving forward, we want it to be that kind of place."
CYC officials plan to work with the Golden Hills RC&D to secure grant money for the project. Anderson hopes fundraising can be wrapped up this year, with bidletting and construction in 2024 and ribbon cutting ceremonies on Memorial Day weekend, 2025. Residents can send questions and feedback regarding the project to cycboard@hotmail.com.