(Red Oak) -- A longtime Red Oak businesswoman is filling a vacancy on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.
By unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, members of the county's supervisor appointing committee appointed Charla Schmid to fill the seat vacated by Rudy Kinard's passing last month. Schmid was selected from among two other candidates interviewed for the position--Steven Berendes and Steven Masters. Troy Preston, a fourth applicant, withdrew his candidacy because he lives outside of the 1st supervisor's district. During Tuesday night's interview session with the committee, Schmid was asked to sum up her philosophy of county government.
"County government, to me, is an arm of the state," said Schmid. "It actually states that in the Constitution. It's a level of government, like I said before, and it actually helps the people in your county. It's like your neighbor, it's there to help the people that are here. So, that's my understanding."
In her opening statement, Schmid discussed her commitment to the community as a reason for appointing her as supervisor.
"People in the community that know me know that I'm a volunteer, I'm a hard worker, and that I'll dive in and get things done," she said. "When you look at county government, it is a very important level of government in the United States, I believe. And, I believe I would be an effective county supervisor in Montgomery County."
A committee of County Auditor Stephanie Burke, Recorder Carlene Bruning and Treasurer Tera Hughes appointed Schmid. While praising all of the candidates interviewed, Burke noted Schmid's 13-year stint as a Red Oak School Board member as a plus.
"When you're on that board, you deal with the taxes, and the levies, and budgets," said Burke. "It's nice that you have that government background, and any taxing body background, because you can relate, I think, to that. If you're on the school board, you're working with school administration, parents, teachers, the community. I think she would work good. I think any of these candidates would work good with the board, and the staff we have now."
Hughes agreed, saying she appreciated the time the applicants devoted to the process.
"I think it's safe to say there wasn't a bad applicant listed," said Hughes. "Or, a bad candidate that applied. Everybody had a unique set of values to bring from their past experiences to the county. It's going to be a difficult decision."
Both Burke and Bruning were involved in the last supervisor's appointment process, when Mike Olson was selected as district 2 supervisor in 2016. Olson was later elected to the post. Bruning says each of the candidates provided important answers to the committee's questions.
"I think some of our questions were difficult to answer," said Bruning. "They also showed a genuine interest in making decision to benefit the county and the taxpayers while being fiscally responsible. They showed a willingness to devote time to learn and understand the job, and also stressed the importance of their willingness to listen to their constituents, and be open-minded."
Prior to selecting Schmid, the committee rejected a motion to appoint Berendes by a 2-to-1. Bruning voted in favor of the motion, but Burke and Hughes voted against it.
Filling the remainder of Kinard's term, which expires in January, 2023, Schmid will be sworn in prior to the supervisors' meeting next Tuesday morning at 8:30. Residents have the right to petition for a special election within 14 days following the appointment. Eighty signatures are required in order to force an election, which would be held in December at the earliest.