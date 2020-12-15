(Red Oak) — Red Oak Businesswoman Charla Schmid has won a special election to fill a vacancy on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.
Unofficial results from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office show Schmid defeating Steven Berendes 88 votes to 57 votes. Schmid fills the District 1 seat left by the passing of Rudy Kinard in September. The board originally appointed Schmid to fill the seat in October, but a petition from residents forced a special election. In a previous interview with KMA News, Schmid says she originally decided to put her name in the hat this fall after a friend encouraged her to do so.
"I thought about it for awhile, because I know how much time it takes to be on a board," said Schmid. "You just don't got to a meeting on Tuesday morning at 8:30. There's just a lot of other committees, a lot of other things that you have to do in order to be a good supervisor for the county. After I thought about it for awhile and discussed it with my husband, I went ahead and put my name in for consideration."
A resident of Montgomery County for the last 37 years, Schmid has worked a number of jobs, including stints at AT&T and UPS. Schmid also served 13 years on the Red Oak School Board. In addition to her experience as a school board member, Schmid cites her community involvement as something that qualifies her to be a supervisor.
"I am very involved in our community," said Schmid. "I'm a member of the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce. I'm a very active member of my church. I volunteer for the YES mentoring program -- I've done that for 10 years. I just get involved in our community, and I've always volunteered. I think that's why I would be the better candidate for the job. I'm involved in my community, and I've also had the experience on a government board."
Schmid will fill the remainder of Kindard’s term, which expires in January 2023.