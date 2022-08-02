(KMAland) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won a hotly-contested race to be the GOP nominee for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.
Schmitt tallied just over 45% of the vote in a 21-candidate field for the Republican nod to replace outgoing Senator Roy Blunt. Schmitt bested the field that included U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler, as well as former Governor Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid scandal. In his victory speech Tuesday night, Schmitt says he wants to take his Missouri attitude to the nation’s capital.
"I'm proud of my working-class roots, and I'm going to Washington to fight for working families, defeat socialism and lead the fight to save America," said Schmitt.
The primary drew national eyeballs, as former President Donald Trump did not specifically endorse one candidate, but instead endorsed “Eric.” Schmitt says it is key for Republicans to regain control of the Senate.
"We are entering the most consequential decade in American history since the Civil War," said Schmitt. "The Democrats aren't playing small ball; they're playing for keeps. They are two votes away in the United States Senate from packing the Supreme Court, adding states to the Union, federalizing our elections, instituting amnesty and open borders, destroying our economy with the Green New Deal. They want to fundamentally change this country forever."
Schmitt says he has already fought for freedoms in his current role and wants to continue that work in D.C.
"I've always been a fighter," said Schmitt. "As your Attorney General, I have fought in court to protect our liberties from ridiculous mask mandates, illegal vaccine mandates and President Biden's all-out assault on our liberties. And as your Senator, I'll take a blowtorch to his socialist agenda."
Schmitt will face off against Democratic nominee Trudy Busch Valentine, who held off Lucas Kunce for her party’s nomination. Valentine is a retired nurse and a member of the Busch brewing family.