(Des Moines) -- Income tax reductions aren't the only priority of KMAland lawmakers heading into the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session.
Legislators face a long list of issues when returning to the Statehouse next Monday. State Representative Tom Moore says one early task is the annual setting of supplemental state aid for K-12 schools for the 2023 budget year. Moore says the biggest challenge is providing enough allowable growth funding to meet increased teachers' salaries.
"It's going to be mandatory that schools provide at least a 3% increase in salaries," said Moore. "And so, that's going to be where the conversation begins. I know when we start talking about FICA and IPERS, and insurance costs, and schools are going to be asking probably for at least a 3.75% up to 5% increase for allowable increases. So, we're going to have to have a real strong conversation on that."
One emerging issue this session involves the use of eminent domain for projects such as Summit Carbon Solution's CO2 pipeline proposed for portions of western Iowa. Moore says lawmakers will study the impact of the proposed pipeline, and possible restrictions on using eminent domain.
"There's going to be conversations on limitations, or boundaries and guidelines, on when eminent domain can be used," said Moore, "especially, in this case, where they are private entities that are using these lands to build these pipelines. So, that's going to be a major issue."
Another perennial issue is the so-called "bottle bill." Lawmakers adjourned the 2021 session without passing a measure to alter the distribution of deposits collected on cans and bottles in the state. Among other things, the bill would increase the amount of money redemption centers receive for collecting cans and bottles from one to two cents per container. Moore believes there's traction to finally pass the bill during this year's session.
"Last year, we were close to getting something done," he said. "We've got a problem between the distributors and the grocers. Adding a penny to the bottle bill is something that's needed for redemption centers if we're going to keep the bottle bill. But, it's going to be a tough conversation on who actually pays for it. When it all comes down to it, it's the consumer who actually pays for it."
The Griswold Republican also anticipates another attempt to support renewable fuels in the state in the 2022 session.