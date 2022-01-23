(Shenandoah) -- Parental choice over materials schools provide to students was another hot topic of discussion during Saturday's Legislative Coffee in Shenandoah.
During the first briefing of 2022 held at the Shenandoah Public Safety Center's Bricker Room, State Senator Mark Costello was asked about comments made on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program regarding a bill calling for districts to list materials made available to students via school libraries or course syllabi on school websites. While saying he won't decide how he'll vote on the bill until he reads the actual legislation, Costello reiterated comments made on the January 14th program that it would increase transparency for parents.
"The idea is more transparency, and allowing parents to see what is available to the students," said Costello. "Because, what has happened is, there's been some examples of books and literature in the schools that most people object to. I think we need a process that, you know, the parents should be able to go to the school board. Hopefully, the school board would say, 'oh, no, we don't want that in there,' or the school district would make that correction themselves."
Ultimately, the Imogene Republican says it's up to school boards to decide what books are available in libraries. Since most districts already provide listings of library and class materials to parents, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck says the proposal provides few changes. However, Dolecheck questions a provision setting a 30-day timeline for the process of reviewing certain materials objected to by parents.
"I'm not sure, in that process, that's long enough for a school board to respond to, or appeal, research material and make a decision, because they have to have that done in 30 days," said Dolecheck. "If they don't have it within 30 days, they have to go to the Department of Education. I'm not sure that timeline is correct."
Glenn Mason of Essex voiced objections to calls from some lawmakers for criminal charges against school librarians and other officials for disseminating material considered obscene. He also says school districts should not be in the business of banning books. Mason cited examples where books like "The Grapes of Wrath" and "The Catcher in the Rye" were prohibited by some Iowa schools.
"Political agendas are something we can't ban," said Mason. "I just think that, you know, you might say, 'well, we don't want you to teach this,' but we're not going to sit there and say, 'okay, we don't want you to even have this around.' I think that's what my problem is. You can't criminalize things. Plus, when you censor, it always goes too far. Is 'The Diary of Anne Frank' going to be banned? With some of the zealots we have around, that very well could be."
Mason also cited previous efforts to ban "Inherit the Wind," which fictionalized the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial regarding the teaching of evolution in schools. Saying he considers the book literary material, Dolecheck says it should not be used in history classes.Costello replied that he, too, doesn't believe the state should be banning books.
"If somebody makes choices as to what is in a library and what isn't," he said, "I think they need to own up for that. I don't think the state needs to be banning books. I do think the teaching in our schools of what I consider divisive, and not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'judge a person by the content of their character, and not the color of their skin,' I don't think we want to go in this divisive arena, and try to make division as Americans."
In her Condition of the State Address, Governor Kim Reynolds voiced support for more transparency on school materials distributed to students, and criticized school districts providing materials considered obscene and illicit to students.