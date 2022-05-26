(Glenwood) -- This week's tragic shooting incident at a Texas elementary school is shining new light on school building security in this country.
Like other KMAland administrators, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says he was "shocked and mortified" by Tuesday's incident in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School.
"Every time something like this happens," said Embray, "it's just a very tragic and terrible event. It's a heinous crime. Our thoughts and prayers to families affected, and hopefully, you know, protocols can be put in place to help deter, and get more mental health capabilities to the schools and to the communities, so that we can address the mental health of our youth."
In the years since the Columbine shooting in 1999 and Sandy Hook in 2012, new safeguards have been installed in area school facilities. In Glenwood, for example, security measures start with building entrances.
"Obviously, when our school day starts," he said, "we have all of our buildings in lockdown all day long. So, people have to buzz to get in. Nobody can just come in unassisted anymore. Every one of our buildings have a double buzz entry system. They have to buzz from the outside to the vestibule, and from the vestibule into the office."
Embray says panic alarms located in each of the district's offices are connected to Montgomery County's communications center. Additionally, Glenwood Police provides a school resource officer as part of an arrangement with the district.
"We have one officer that rotates among the four buildings," said Embray. "And, there in all four buildings, depending on the day of the week and the time of the day. They're present in working with families on truancy, but they're also there with a presence for safety. With that response time, our school resource officer is probably first on the scene, depending on where an issue would be. So, it's been a good relationship."
And, lockdown drills have joined fire and tornado drills as necessary safety exercises. Embray adds other deterrents he's not willing to disclosure are in to place to prevent another tragedy from occurring.