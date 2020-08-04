(Clarinda) -- Getting kids to and from school won't be as easy for KMAland parents this school year.
School transportation is among the services affected by safety measures related to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Late last week, the Clarinda School Board approved the district's Return to Learn plan for the 2020-21 school year. Perhaps the biggest change in terms of transportation is that in-town bus services and shuttles between buildings are eliminated for this school year. While saying the change will impact not only students, but parents, staff and even local businesses, Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News it was necessary.
"We only have a limited number of buses," said Bergman, "a limited number of space on our buses, a limited amount of space on our buses, and a limited amount of time to get kids to and from school. And, when you consider the biggest number-one right now is safety of our kids."
Bus services are among the entities covered under the Iowa Department of Education's physical distancing guidelines for schools.
"We worked far too hard on our plan to keep kids in the least amount of exposure, as well as our teachers," said Bergman, "that we just cannot--I guess I don't know if the word is cross-pollinate, but kind of. We don't want kids going across buildings."
Bergman says there is also a financial angle in making the decision.
"School financing is pretty complex," she said, "and transportation costs do come out of our general fund, which means that's that same fund that we pay all of our teachers. We purchase all of our instructional supplies, and we do need some things different this year to help us through the pandemic, and best serve kids.
"Busing, I think, is going to be really important to people. We understand that, and we hope everyone can work together in the most positive way to make this work," Bergman added.
Bergman, however, says rural bus services will remain intact.
"Our rural routes will go to the students' buildings," the superintendent said, "as well as to Clarinda Lutheran School. That is the limit that we can do safely this year."
Other provisions covered in the plan include assigned seating for students, and face coverings required for both students and staff members. Siblings will be allowed to sit together, and students requiring specialized transportation will be accommodated. A link to the Clarinda district's Return to Learn plan is provided here.