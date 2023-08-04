(Glenwood) -- A veteran law enforcement officer plans to run for Mills County Sheriff in 2024.
Rural Glenwood resident and Council Bluffs Police Captain Greg Schultz, who announced his intentions to run for office, has been with Council Bluffs Police for over 24 years. Additionally, he has nearly 31 years in law enforcement, including stints with the South Dakota State Highway Patrol from 1992 to 1995 and Glenwood Police from 1995 to 1999, when he left for the Council Bluffs Police Department. Born and raised in Schleswig, Schultz graduated from Schleswig High School in 1988 before receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of South Dakota in 1992. Currently, Schultz is the Administration Division Commander overseeing various departments in Council Bluffs, including records, vice and narcotics, community affairs, and internal affairs. A Mills County resident since 1995, Schultz tells KMA News as his career with the Council Bluffs Police Department comes to an end, he has no intentions of leaving the area and wants to stay invested in public safety.
"My wife and I are going to be lifelong residents of Mills County and I have a vested interest in making sure that that county has the best sheriff's office in the nation, I'll say state, nation, you name it," said Schultz. "They've got a great core of people, deputies, and jailers that work there now and what I hope I can bring to them is leadership and experience."
Schultz also attended the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in 2019 at the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia. On top of the various connections he's built with small, large, and worldwide agencies, Schultz, a Republican, says he also feels familiar with the county's needs.
"I'm local and have been for 28 years, so I feel like I know a lot of people in Mills County and I know I don't know enough, but I think I have a good understanding of the needs of the county," he said. "I can relate to the people that are there because I'm there as well. So, I think that's going to be a very big part of what I can bring to the department."
Meanwhile, Schultz also hopes he can assist the sheriff's office in retaining their deputies and jailers as law enforcement agencies nationwide struggle to find recruits. Schultz also feels he could be an asset, particularly in the ongoing fight against drugs in Mills County.
"Even though you may not see a lot of it per say daily, (drugs) cause a lot of crime that's going to go on all over the county," Schultz emphasized. "It's not just in the city or in Glenwood, it's going to affect those in the rural parts of the county as well."
Schultz says he is also familiar with the budgeting process due to working daily with budgets in his current job and his time as Glenwood Mayor from 2000 to 2005 and serving on the Glenwood School Board from 2016 to 2021. However, he does acknowledge there would be a learning curve transitioning to the Sheriff's Office.
"I've never had to deal with a jail, I've never had to deal with the civil processing warrants at the sheriff's office, so I've got a lot to learn," said Schultz. "I'm not coming in here thinking I'm going to be the best thing since sliced bread--I'm hoping I can come in and learn and then make adjustments accordingly."
Current Mills County Sheriff Travis Oetter, a Republican elected in 2020, has not announced whether he plans to seek re-election.