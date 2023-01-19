(Clarinda) -- Page County conservation officials are setting their sights on another "big-ticket" renovation project in 2023.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update from County Conservation Director John Schwab, who recapped a busy 2022 and outlined his department's goals for the new year. Schwab says the conservation department raised nearly $20,000 through donations last year, which helped fund various smaller and bigger ticket projects.
"A lot of that was used for new playground equipment at Nodaway Valley Park and Pierce Creek and it should be installed in March or April," said Schwab. "And then there was some more improvements done at the equestrian area and then resurfacing and leveling some camping spots at Pioneer Park. We also had major projects with the construction of a new shelter down at Ross Park and then (American Rescue Plan Act) funds helped us fund the boat ramp and the armoring of the shoreline at Pioneer Park."
In 2023, on top of finishing up renovations at Pioneer Park and dredging Pierce Creek, Schwab says one of the primary goals is to replace the roads at Nodaway Park. When asked by Supervisor Jacob Holmes why other projects, such as the new boat ramp at Pioneer Park, took precedent with ARPA dollars, Schwab says previous limitations on the COVID-19 relief funds and high costs ultimately forced the road project to get delayed.
"When we initially got the ARPA funds or when that came out, the first thing we came to the supervisors with was 'hey, can we get the roads done at (Nodaway Valley Park),' and at that time before they loosened up the restrictions, they flat out told us we can't use them for roads -- so, then we kind of pushed everything on the back burner," Schwab explained. "Another thing with (Nodaway Valley Park) too is, when we put it out for bid, just to see if anyone was interested, we got one bid from a company in Omaha -- to do the whole park, they were looking between $1.6 million and $1.8 million."
Currently, Schwab says the conservation department budgets roughly $5-6,000 a year to do patchwork along the roads. However, he adds that one of his board members has been in touch with a company that could possibly do the work for a more affordable price.
"What they were bidding us in Omaha, they were saying about six inches of asphalt and they were basically rebuilding everything," he said. "In talking to him through my board member, I haven't talked to him yet, he said he could probably do it for a fraction of the price and we wouldn't need more than a couple of inches of asphalt. And he said the road we have now wouldn't need to be tore up, it could just be patched and then they could put asphalt over it."
However, Schwab says he has yet to receive firmer estimates on the inquiry. Additionally, Schwab also proposed moving $50,000 in ARPA funds initially designated for dam repair at Pierce Creek to instead go towards the roads at Nodaway Park.
"The good thing with Pierce Creek, since it is a fishery and it's in a park, we're eligible for a lot more grants on that," said Schwab. "But just sitting here, we could use that $50,000 towards a county road that someone lives on instead of a park. That was basically what I was coming in here to ask is if we still have access to that ($50,000). Because, if not, I can make a plan if we need to use it somewhere else."
He added the road project, unfortunately, qualifies for fewer grants due to falling into the "private drive" designation rather than a public road. However, the board took no formal action on the designation of the ARPA funds. Further discussion is expected following budget work later this month and early February.