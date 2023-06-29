(Clarinda) -- As the peak days of summer approach, Page County conservation officials are lauding the turnout of campers at county parks.
That's the message from Page County Conservation Director John Schwab, who tells KMA News the county has had a strong turnout at most of the county's parks this camping season. Particularly, Schwab says the majority of the parks across the county were jampacked during the Memorial Day weekend.
"All of our parks were full on Memorial Day and we brought in a lot of revenue and we've been pretty consistent so far throughout the month (of June)," said Schwab. "I know with the heat coming up and the lack of rain, it's hurting a lot of the activities in the park and no one wants to sit out in the park when it's 100-some degrees outside or feels like it. But, so far it's been a really good season."
Despite the heat, Schwab says they are optimistic about seeing attendance remain solid throughout the rest of the summer. Additionally, some new options will be available for campers starting next month after the county conservation board approved establishing one camping spot at each campground labeled for handicapped campers.
"So what my board made a motion and decided on is that the spots closest to the bathrooms in each one of our parks are going to be designated for 'handicap camping only,'" Schwab explained. "The way it is right now is if you're not handicapped or don't have an actual placard on one of your vehicles then you can not camp in those spots. But, it's a new policy so we're going to look at it and see how it goes and get feedback from the public."
He adds the regulation will go into place once his department puts up the signs after the 4th of July weekend.
Meanwhile, the board also approved the order of two primitive cabins for roughly $6,000 each. Schwab says the plan is to place them at Nodaway Valley Park and do a bit of interior maintenance before opening the cabins to the public for rent.
"They are going to be very primitive -- basically it'll have a little bit of furniture inside but there won't be any water or electricity hookups inside the cabin and that'll be something we'll do in stages later on," he said. "But, we've had a lot of requests from the public on some sort of camping opportunity where if you didn't have a camper but didn't want to tent camp."
Once the cabin is available, those interested in camping should contact the conservation office, and someone from the office will meet them at the cabin, which will have a lock and key.