(Shenandoah) -- Planning continues for a grand celebration of Shenandoah's 150th birthday.
As part of the celebration, Shenandoah Chamber and Industry officials announce a logo design contest for the 150th anniversary to use for memorabilia and publicity. The high resolution digital image should reflect the theme, "Shenandoah 150: Generations, Past and Future." Entries should be sent to SCIA by email at chamber@shenandoahiowa.net or delivered on a flash drive to download at the office at 619 West Sheridan Avenue. Entry deadline is March 31st. The images should be in jpeg and pdf files. The winner will be announced after the April 6th sesquicentennial organizational meeting. SCIA is offering $150 in chamber gift certificates to the designer of the winning logo.
Shenandoah's sesquicentennial celebration takes place during Shenfest September 25th. More than 40 citizens attended a community planning meeting March 2nd. SCIA is setting up a steering committee to coordinate events for the celebration. Those interested should contact SCIA at 712-246-3455.
SCIA's next 150th birthday community meeting is set for April 6th at 5:30 p.m. at the Del Monico Room of the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum Building at 100 S. Maple Street.