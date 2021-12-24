(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association announced the winners of this year's Christmas lighting contest.
First prize winner Brandon Turner joined the KMA Morning Show on Wednesday to talk about winning first prize.
"This year is the first year we've been nominated and we actually didn't know anything about it until this year," Turner said. "We've been putting up decorations for quite a while though. I've always loved Christmas, acutally all the holidays. I love Halloween, too. We've got a lot of inflatable decorations, too. The kids love it. So, we've been putting decorations up for quite a while."
Turner says they made a few changes from previous years.
"Normally, we just do a lot of the inflatable decorations. This year, I added more lights to it. I made the Santa in front with the lights. Obviously, we added more inflatables, I've got an entire yard full which I kind of run out of room," Turner continued. "I think the lights really help. I do plan on adding more lights as we go through the next years, hoping eventually to get a light show up and going."
Turner received $150 in Shenandoah Chamber bucks as his prize. The runners-up were Trevor and Breanna Christensen at 1408 South Moreland Place, 2nd place, and Stephanie and Aaron O'Brien at 1410 South Elm Street, 3rd place, respectively. Both runners-up received $75 in Chamber bucks.
You can hear the full interview with Turner below.