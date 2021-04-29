(Shenandoah) – Major announcements highlighted the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association’s annual meeting and ag banquet Thursday night.
“Shenandoah Progress Thru Unique Times” was the theme of this year’s event, in which attendees received updates on recent projects, and new initiatives helping to spur the community’s post-COVID recovery. SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell recapped some major developments in the past year, including the opening of Shenandoah’s new Veterans Administration Community Based Outpatient Clinic, the continuing fiber optic expansion in the community, and the transfer of the Shenandoah Golf Course’s ownership from the American Legion and War Memorial Trust to the city. Connell also announced that the Legacy 3 Theater will reopen in June. Closed since last March due to COVID-19, Connell says the theater has been remodeled as part of a TIF project.
“In 2002, SCIA set forth to establish a downtown theater,” said Connell. “With that, we’ve had almost 20 years of success. We were kind of lucky, because at the time that COVID hit, we were in the position where we were working with the city on about a $300,000 TIF overhaul of the particular project. When you enter the theater in June, you’ll see it completely renovated, with all new signage and recliner seats.”
Another blockbuster announcement came from Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells, who disclosed plans for yet another expansion at the hospital. Sells says SMC breaks ground next spring on a cancer center expansion on the hospital’s east side, with a completion date targeted for March, 2023. Sells says the project will need the growing need for cancer treatment services in the community.
“Our radiation therapy and our team of therapists, as well as the folks who provide chemotherapy services at the hospital are some of the best that I’ve had the privilege to work with,” said Sells. “I hear that a lot from patients, and it makes me feel really good. So, after hearing that for so long, and understanding that it was a real strength of our facility, we’ve been talking about how we can expand that.”
John Finn, plant manager of Shenandoah’s Pella Corporation operations, announced an expansion of a different sort. Finn says dozens of new jobs are planned for the plant through a shift of wood product manufacturing lines from the company’s Macomb, Illinois plant to Shenandoah. He says it’s part of a goal to double the size of the company’s business by 2025.
“This Macomb, Illinois facility is half-and-half wood and vinyl right now,” said Finn. “We need vinyl capacity, so Shenandoah is going to take their wood business. It just so happened I worked there, so I know that business pretty well, and it’s going to come join me again here in Shenandoah, Iowa. It’s going to bring two final assembly lines, and like I said, a significant multimillion dollar upgrade in capital expenditures, and about 120 factory hourly jobs, and supervision and technical jobs.”
Other highlights included Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson reviewing how the district reopened its schools in late August through a combination of in-person and remote learning, and how despite COVID-19, the district completed an extensive remodeling of the high school building. Plus, officials with Green Plains and its subsidiary, Optimal Aquafeed, updated recent developments in both operations. Also Thursday night, Shenandoah High students Sam Martin and Quentin Slater received the 2021 Ag Future of America Scholarships. And, former KMA Ag Services Director Dean Adkins was named this year’s Friend of Agriculture Award recipient.