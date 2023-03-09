(Shenandoah) -- Residents and community leaders alike officially welcomed one of Shenandoah's newest downtown businesses Thursday morning.
Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lemon Fresh Laundry at 601 West Sheridan Avenue. While the laundromat has been open for business since late January, the formal grand opening comes over a year since Brad and Tammy Sorensen with Sorensen Auto purchased the former Radio Shack property to construct the facility. Kathy Silvestre is the manager of the laundromat. Amidst a packed house, Silvestre tells KMA News it was great to have the facility officially welcomed to its downtown location.
"It's amazing because there is so much that went into this and there were days where we were like 'are we every going to get our equipment,'" said Silvestre. "We're just like everybody else and we struggled getting equipment in or meters and the contractors worked their tails off doing this and getting it completed."
The new laundromat features modern washing and drying equipment, and customers can even use their cell phones to pay for drying their clothes. While the construction project faced questions about whether it would fit into the "business-district" aesthetics along Main Street, Silvestre feels the modern-feeling structure has filled out the previously vacant lot nicely.
"So many people, in the beginning, were against it because they didn't like the aesthetics of a laundromat along Main Street," she said. "I think now that they've seen it, they had just forgotten that this used to be just this empty, broken down lot."
Additionally, she hopes the laundromat can spur more traffic for other merchants in the area.
"When they come to wash their clothes, they're probably not going to sit here and watch the washer spin," said Silvestre. "They're going to go find something, look at Brown's, or go across the street and get some flowers. Our hope is to not just bring business to us but everybody else as well."
The Lemon Fresh Laundromat is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.