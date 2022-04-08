(Shenandoah) -- On cold, windy day in April, one of the hottest business franchises around celebrated the opening of its Shenandoah location.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies took place Friday for Shenandoah's new Scooter's drive-thru coffee location in the Orchard Corner's Shopping Center at 406 South Fremont Street. Gregg Connell is executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Connell braved high winds and cool temperatures to welcome Scooter's to the community, and laud the coffee chain's nationwide success.
"Today, they have well over 400 locations in 23 different states," said Connell. "How do you account for such incredible growth? I think the way you do that, the way you realize that growth is the Scooter's promise--which is amazing people, amazing drinks, amazingly fast. I think that says it all."
Scooter's was founded by Don and Linda Eckles in 1998. Shenandoah's location is the third such Scooter's opened in KMAland in recent weeks. Similar drive-thrus were opened in Clarinda and Red Oak as part of the company's expansion into the Midwest. Scott Meink of Crete, Nebraska is a co-owner of Scooter's. Meink tells KMA News Shenandoah's branch employs about 20 workers--and provides another employment opportunity for a small community.
"That's why like small towns," said Meink. "I grew up in a small town. There's not necessarily a lot of opportunities. So, when you can get something in town, and not have to necesarily drive an hour or two to a major city, that gives a chance of people to get a job, and stay local."
Plans call for the company to expand into seven new states in 2022.