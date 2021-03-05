(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association is targeting a number of new economic development opportunities in the community.
Gregg Connell, executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, outlined some of the current projects on SCIA's agenda in a presentation sponsored by the Shenandoah Community Forum for Revitalization Thursday evening. Topping the list of projects is luring a food processing company to the community. Connell says it's part of the goal established during SCIA's recent strategic planning to focus on agriculture-based companies in the Midwest.
"And the reason is, you know, let's take Green Plains for example," said Connell. "Green Plains is not going to move to Mexico, because corn's not there. A food processor is not going to move to Mexico, because this is where the livestock is. So, again, we're trying to look at what we can get for ag-based companies and businesses that would come here, stay here, and then we would hope would grow over the years."
Another potential development is the establishment of a solar energy project--one that would use cheap energy to produce anhydrous ammonia.
"The project we're looking at here is the 17 acres of land SCIA owns just west of Eaton's parking lot," said Connell. "I won't go through all the deep science, but through electrolysis, using this cheap electricity, separating the hydrogen molecule from the oxygen molecule in water, then converting that with the natural nitrogen in the air to produce anhydrous ammonia."
Connell says SCIA is also targeting another proposed solar energy project in Fremont County.
"Iowa's the 16th best state for solar," he said. "The interesting thing about that is, some of the states that have the better sun, also most of that land is owned by the Bureau of Land Management--and it's incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to get solar projects there. Iowa is a state that they're looking at, and we're anxious to see what happens, not only here in Shenandoah, but also in Fremont County."
Connell says the agency also seeks a suitor for the soon-to-be-vacant Eaton's facility. He says Eaton Corporation officials informed him this week that the final round of layoffs at the facility take place April 1st, and that the entire plant's closure is scheduled for June. While that sounds like bad news, Connell says the real bad news happened when the initial layoffs were announced back in 2016.
"It's very difficult to try to sell that building when Eaton's was still in it," he said. "Eaton's took up all the dock space, and Eaton's was taking up 122,000 square feet of the building. So, again, it was difficult to make a change there. But, again, we were incredibly happy that they continued to employ 85 to up to 100 people all through these years."
In addition, Connell hinted at an "exciting announcement" involving one of the community's large businesses in the coming weeks. He declined further details.