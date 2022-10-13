(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials seek interested homebuyers and builders for potential housing projects.
Members of SCIA's Housing Committee host two special events later this month aimed at spurring housing development. Shenandoah's Bank Iowa location at 701 West Sheridan Avenue is the site of a meeting for potential contractors October 20 at 6 p.m. John McBride is Bank Iowa's regional president and SCIA board president. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, McBride says companies interested in constructing new homes are welcome to attend.
"It's just going to be an informal meeting for regional contractors and potential subcontractors," said McBride. "Iowa Western Community College will have a rep there, so if you're a contractor looking to bring on a young person, there's a chance to meet them. We're hoping to find some contractors that are willing to put up some new homes in the area."
Individuals interested in purchasing new homes are invited to the second special meeting October 27 at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah Medical Center's Hartman Room. SMC CEO Matt Sells is also a housing committee member. Sells says the meeting is designed to provide information to potential homeowners.
"There's some significant interest in moving this forward," said Sells. "But, the comments we get from the housing committee standpoint is, 'we don't know where to start,' and 'we hear it's really expensive.' I think from our standpoint, we want to eliminate the uncertainty, we want to bring the folks together that we identify from our meeting on October 20, and really give them the opportunity to meet with interested buyers, present floor plans and really show some cost estimates."
With new jobs expected in the community, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell says Shenandoah has a special need for housing.
"Pella's hired over 200 new people to their facility," said Connell. "When Green Plans announced that Shenandoah would be the site of their clean sugar facility, we've had a tremendous interest from companies from Europe, and the east and west coasts. I don't think there's any question, when you combine Pella and the potential for new employment with the clean sugar project, we could have 800 new employers in Shenandoah. And, we need housing for that."
Anyone with questions regarding the upcoming housing meetings can call SCIA at 712-246-3455 or email SCIA at chamber@sciaiowa.com. You can hear the full interview with Gregg Connell, Matt Sells and John McBride here: