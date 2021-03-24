(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association is in need of a logo for the city's 150th birthday celebration, and they are asking for your help.
Shelly Warner, Marketing Director for SCIA, detailed the contest on Wednesday's AM in the AM.
"September 25th -- Shenfest is when we are going to have a big celebration," Warner said. "To put a face on it, we are trying to get a logo developed that we can use in social media and advertising."
The logo should match this year's theme, which is "Generations: Past and Future."
Those looking to submit a logo idea can do so by submitting a JPEG or PDF to chamber@shenandoahiowa.net. Submissions can also be sent via a flash drive.
"We are going to have a steering committee," Warner said. "People on the planning side will make a decision on the one they like best. That's our mission right now."
COVID-19 canceled last year's Shenfest. However, Warner says planning for this year's event is underway.
"We are trying to make ShenFest bigger and better to celebrate," she said. "Beyond the theme and parade, we will be having class reunions and a big car show in the parking lot (of KMA)."
Warner feels the importance of this year's ShenFest is twofold because of last year's cancellation and this year's sesquicentennial celebration.
"I think everybody is ready for a celebration," she said. "This is a big milestone. Shenandoah has a very rich history. The generations theme is something we are going to try to play on."
Warner made her comments on Wednesday's AM in the AM. The complete interview can be heard below.