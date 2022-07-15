(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials are reporting progress and success on several fronts over the past year.
SCIA Board President John McBride recapped the organization's activities in 2021 and '22 during its annual meeting Thursday evening at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut. Most of SCIA's activities centered around subcommittees formed last year during a strategic planning session. McBride says SCIA's Housing Committee, for example, focused on improving the community's residential properties.
"The housing committee proposed that fund be established to help with some of the costs of rehab for some of the properties that were in need," said McBride. "We have researched potential building sites in town, and we have tried to find builders that would built affordable homes. We assisted the city with a TIF project for a 55-and-over housing complex to be constructed yet this year."
McBride says SCIA's Industrial Recruitment Committee focused on finding an occupant for the former Eaton's facility.
"We were hopeful that the Kawasaki Corporation would interested in filling that building," he said, "and we were disappointed when they selected a different location. Ultimately, that building was sold to a company out of Kansas City. The Pella Corporation ended up using a part of that building for their expansion, adding 250 jobs."
McBride says SCIA assisted with tax increment financing for Midwest Mental Health's renovation of the former Howard Clothing and Sporting Goods store on West Sheridan Avenue, and with Community 1st Credit Union's facility at the former Skateland property on U.S. Highway 59. He also noted Shenandoah Medical Center's $11 million cancer center addition still under construction, and the opening of the Veterans Administration's new Community Based Outpatient Clinic in April of last year. Additionally, SCIA assisted Fremont County in securing TIF for a new hotel in downtown Hamburg. McBride says SCIA's Recreation Committee was also busy.
"The recreation committee has investigated the possibility of access to the Wabash Trace from Rapp Park," said McBride, "and revamping and improving the park. We've also looked at access to the Nishnabotna River for kayaking, canoeing and other activities."
Not to be outdone, McBride says SCIA's Retail Committee assisted in Revolving Loan Fund applications for a new can redemption center, and the Grizzly Beard barbershop. The committee also welcomed the renovated Pizza Hut and a new Scooters' franchise on 59. He called Green Plains' $50 million clean sugar expansion "a huge win" for Shenandoah.